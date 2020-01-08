Home Cities Hyderabad

Upset over premature balding, civil servant’s son commits suicide in Hyderabad

Pratyush Mishra, who was preparing for his JEE entrance, had been plagued by ill health owing to which he was losing hair and he was upset over it.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over premature baldness, the teenaged son of a senior civil servant committed suicide on Tuesday. The boy, 18, was found hanging in the bathroom of their flat in Madhapur, said police.

The boy’s father is a bureaucrat belonging to the Odisha cadre. He is currently on deputation to a Central government institute in Hyderabad. Pratyush Mishra, lived at Khanamet of Madhapur along with his parents. His mother is a home-maker. He was preparing for his JEE entrance. Pratyush had been plagued by ill health owing to which he was losing hair and he was upset over it.  

On Monday, after his father left for work, Pratyush was in his room studying and his mother was busy with chores. Later, when she went to his room, she could not find him and saw the bathroom door closed. When he did not come out for a long time, she panicked and called her husband. Her husband rushed home and broke open the door with the help of building staff. Pratyush was found hanging from the ventilator in the bathroom.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital,but was declared brought dead. Police also recovered a note purportedly written by the boy, which stated that he was taking the extreme step due to health issues and was depressed as he could not meet his parents’ expectations.

