75 start-ups make the cut for showcasing their technologies at BioAsia 2020 in Hyderabad

Around 75 start-ups have been selected to showcase their technologies at BioAsia-2020, for which over 300 applications have already been received.

Published: 09th January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around 75 start-ups have been selected to showcase their technologies at BioAsia-2020, for which over 300 applications have already been received. The start-ups would be featured on the ‘Start-Up Stage’ in the 17th edition of the event, which would be held in the city from February 17 to 20.

The top five start-ups from the short-listed 75 ones would get an opportunity to present their technologies to leaders from over 50 nations who would attend BioAsia, in addition to the cash prize.

Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia, said, "The Start-Up Stage has become one of the biggest highlights of BioAsia and it helps the start-ups gain access to the who’s who of the global life sciences and healthcare industry."

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "In the last five years of the Start-Up Stage, we have worked to encourage and showcase promising start-ups and this platform has received enthusiastic response from the stakeholders and the investor community. We are delighted that the start-ups recognised in the last few years at BioAsia have continuously been moving up the value chain and creating a niche for themselves."

In the last two editions of the BioAsia’s Start-Up Stage, start-ups with a great potential were awarded and moved up the value chain. For instance, Caredose, which was awarded in the 2019 edition and which offers a technology that aids chronic patients in medicine adherence, successfully raised a total of USD 300,000.

Organisations such as Tech Mahindra, Swissnex India, Department of Biotechnology, BIRAC, Telangana State Innovation Cell, NASSCOM, T-Hub, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Ernst and Young, Endiya Partners and others have come together for this year’s Start-Up Stage. “We are thrilled about the overwhelming response that the event has received by industry leaders, venture capital and angel investor community and corporate M&A teams of leading pharma and biotech companies,” said Nagappan.

