Hyderabad: Domestic help, husband sedate family, rob gold ornaments, cash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police are on the lookout for a domestic help and her husband, who are suspected to be natives of Nepal, for allegedly sedating their employer family at Kokapet and robbing gold ornaments and cash from their house.

According to Narsingi police, the couple had come to the city in search of livelihood. They landed jobs at the complainant’s house through a small company that arranges workers for the needy. They started working at the businessman’s house in Kokapet, on December 27.

Soon, they won the trust of the family and also noted where the valuables were stored in the house. On January 3, they mixed sedatives in the dinner. After eating the food, all three members of the family fell unconscious. The couple then opened the lockers and robbed the gold ornaments and money stored inside. A family member, who was outside the house, tried to reach the family over the phone, however, there was no response.

His suspicion grew and rushed home only to find them unconscious. The victims reported the crime to the police on January 5. A case has been registered against the accused. “The accused persons had fake identity cards. We can’t ascertain their names at this moment,” said Narsingi police inspector GV Ramana Goud. He added that the complainant is yet to figure out how much worth gold ornaments and cash was missing.

