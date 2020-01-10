Hyderabad rape-accused encounter case: SC panel to start probe after Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member judicial commission formed by the Supreme Court to probe into the ‘encounter’ of four men at Shadnagar on December 6, is likely to arrive in the city after Sankranti.

The committee headed by former Apex Court judge VS Sirpurkar, retired judge of Bombay High Court Rekha Baldota and former CBI director DR Karthikeyan, will submit its report to the Court within six months.

As per directions of the Supreme Court, Telangana has already created 19 posts to assist the committee during the inquiry. The committee will look into the case of the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor. The committee will look into the aspects that led to the encounter. Further, it will also monitor the probe by the SIT into the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT is also gearing up for the committee’s arrival, so that they can present the updates on the investigation from their side and the Cyberabad police who are probing the rape and murder of the veterinarian, are also preparing their reports and evidence to submit before the committee.

Four cop vehicles to patrol NH-44 throughout day

After rape and murder of Disha in an open plot abutting the National Highway, Cyberabad police have taken measures to prevent any further such incidents. Four patrolling vehicles, that were launched on Thursday, will patrol the 54 km stretch 24X7