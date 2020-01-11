10 link roads mulled to ease Hyderabad's traffic blues

Home Cities Hyderabad

The MAUD department through various civic bodies has identified 131 link roads covering a length of 248 km falling in the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Hyderabad traffic

Hyderabad Traffic (File Photo|EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With an aim to ease traffic congestion and ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles in Greater Hyderabad limits, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has initiated the process to develop about 10 missing link roads, also known as slip roads, on priority.

The MAUD department through various civic bodies has identified 131 link roads covering a length of 248 km falling in the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and HRDCL. Out of the 131 slip roads, 55 stretches which cover a distance of 126 km have been prioritised. Out of this, a 78-km stretch is proposed for development in Phase-I.

HRDCL officials told Express that these link roads would be taken up at an estimated cost of `64.39 crore and all steps would be taken to complete the works in a span of nine months. Technical bids will be opened January 16 and price bids will be opened on January 18.

The department is following the instructions of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao. The Minister made his priorities clear during a series of review meetings with officials concerned to lay the link roads as soon as possible to ease traffic congestion in the city and provide relief to the commuters. 

