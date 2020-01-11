AIMIM calls the shots in Hyderabad for law and order issues: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls the shots in Hyderabad when it comes to law and order issues as the party organised a mega rally in the city by obtaining permission from the Police Department for the same.

The MP said earlier, the members of the Muslim community used to take permission for such rallies from the High Court, but not anymore. He alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi sidelined all the leaders in his party as he never let any of them address any public meeting or gatherings in his presence.

He said the MIM did not function in a democratic way, but its president only spoke of how undemocratic the Central government was in dealing with people. Arvind Dharmapuri appealed to the Muslim community in Hyderabad to fight against the non-democratic ways of the MIM.