Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation moots multi-level parking on vacant plots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposes to frame policies and guidelines for building multi-level parking spaces on vacant plots. In this regard, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar convened a meeting with the civic body and Traffic Department officials on Friday for finalising the technology partner for the project.

The tech partner will be assigned the job of creating an application to check for parking slot availability, identification of the application in their own servers, finalisation of the land owners (open plots) and finalisation of the parking fee structure.

The GHMC, meanwhile, would invite Expression of Interest (EoI) and send proposal to the State government to check for feasibility and back-end support. The GHMC Commissioner instructed officials to collect Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and the Traffic Department for reference, in a bid to speed up the process.

GHMC to study parking system

