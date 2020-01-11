Home Cities Hyderabad

Students protest outside Mahesh Babu’s residence seeking support on Amaravati capital issue

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Security outside Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu’s residence in Film Nagar was stepped up on Friday after a group of students protested seeking his support on the Amaravati Capital issue.The students belonging to Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Yuvajana Porata Samithi (JAPYPS) protested in front of Mahesh Babu’s residence in the morning after which police detained the protestors, who came in small groups. 

The students' group demanded that Telugu film actors, who have their roots in Andhra Pradesh should oppose YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to shift Capital city from Amaravati and also lend support for the development of backward regions like Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra. 

The students also questioned as to why the Telugu film industry was turning a deaf ear to the issues faced by the people from Andhra Pradesh. The students further said that from January 10 - 19, they will stage protests in front of the residences of the actors belonging to Andhra Pradesh, if they will not stand with them in their fight for the Capital and other burning issues.

