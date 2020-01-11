Home Cities Hyderabad

Tiranga Rally: Protesters unhappy with poorly-planned anti-CAA march in Hyderabad

Lack of leadership was stark and botched crowd management made some of the protesters leave the rally midway.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

United Muslim Action Committee took out a huge Tiranga Rally against CAA, NRC and NPR after Friday prayers from Eidgah Mir Alam to Shastaripuram Grounds in Hyderabad

United Muslim Action Committee took out a huge Tiranga Rally against CAA, NRC and NPR after Friday prayers from Eidgah Mir Alam to Shastaripuram Grounds in Hyderabad| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The work that went into organising Tiranga Rally and mobilising a large number of people left much to be desired. Lack of leadership was stark and botched crowd management made some of the protesters leave the rally midway.

The three-km protest route from Eidgah Mir Alam to Shastripuram grounds was not really accessible to everyone. The protest route towards the end of the march on NH44 was particularly troublesome for people.

The narrow uphill roads made the walk difficult. A protester who left the march midway said, "There are a large number of people and Shastripuram grounds cannot accommodate all of them. Also, with the given number of people, it’s difficult to reach the venue." Besides, many protesters took part in the march in two-wheelers that caused a major inconvenience to those who were walking. 

The entire protest route was littered with plastic water packets as no designated places were created by the organisers to dispose them of. In the absence of parking spaces, the lorries and trucks that brought in people to the rally had to be parked on the narrow bylanes. 

More protests planned

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced a Poets’ Protest Meeting at Charminar on the intervening night of January 25 and 26 to celebrate Republic Day. On January 30, a human chain from Mohammadi Lines to Bapu Ghat would be formed to commemorate the death anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiranga Rally Citizenship Act CAA rally CAA protests Hyderabad CAA stir CAA protest management
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp