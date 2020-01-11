Tiranga Rally: Protesters unhappy with poorly-planned anti-CAA march in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The work that went into organising Tiranga Rally and mobilising a large number of people left much to be desired. Lack of leadership was stark and botched crowd management made some of the protesters leave the rally midway.

The three-km protest route from Eidgah Mir Alam to Shastripuram grounds was not really accessible to everyone. The protest route towards the end of the march on NH44 was particularly troublesome for people.

The narrow uphill roads made the walk difficult. A protester who left the march midway said, "There are a large number of people and Shastripuram grounds cannot accommodate all of them. Also, with the given number of people, it’s difficult to reach the venue." Besides, many protesters took part in the march in two-wheelers that caused a major inconvenience to those who were walking.

The entire protest route was littered with plastic water packets as no designated places were created by the organisers to dispose them of. In the absence of parking spaces, the lorries and trucks that brought in people to the rally had to be parked on the narrow bylanes.

More protests planned

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced a Poets’ Protest Meeting at Charminar on the intervening night of January 25 and 26 to celebrate Republic Day. On January 30, a human chain from Mohammadi Lines to Bapu Ghat would be formed to commemorate the death anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.