Urban Forest Parks helps Hyderabad citizens breathe easy

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the past couple of decades as Hyderabad started to transform into a concrete jungle, people from the city were left with limited options if they wanted to be closer to nature, spend time with family amid greenery or just go for a walk.

However, over the last five years, the scene has changed for the better. Now, citizens have several places to have outings in the lap of nature given that the government has embarked on a project to develop Urban Forest Parks spread over hundred of hectares around the city.

As of now, the State government has developed 22 Urban Forest Parks within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits. Around 12 more are in the pipeline.

The 22 parks have been developed inside reserved forest blocks spread over 5,500 hectares. In all these forest blocks, around 10 per cent of the area is demarcated as visitor zone that houses various facilities, while the rest is conservation zone.

Apart from being a space for unwinding, these urban forest parks have become recreational spots for people who wish to get away from the usual hustle bustle of the city. And to make their visit memorable, the authorities have created a range of facilities such as cycling and walking tracks, a space for camping, play area for children and others.

While the number of visitors to the parks is yet to pick up in some of the recently-inaugurated parks, many receive a steady stream of visitors every day.

One of the Urban Forest Parks that has an increased footfall is Sanjeevani Vanam in Gurramguda reserved forest block, which is located close to thickly-populated areas like LB Nagar and Hayathnagar. It receives close to 5,000 visitors a month.

The story isn’t different when it comes to the parks at Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali and Mrugavani, which receive close to 7,000 visitors a month. This is helping the parks remain afloat. The Bhagyanagar Nandana Vanam located close to Uppal, one of the first parks to be inaugurated, houses a deer park. It receives around 300 visitors and morning walkers every day.

The officials of the Forest Department say apart from serving as lung spaces for the rapidly urbanising landscape and providing open spaces for recreational purposes to people, the development of Urban Forest Parks would help in the conservation of reserve forests, which are under immense pressure owing to the expansion of the urban areas as well as encroachment by land sharks.

Apart from the 22 parks, the State government has also developed 14 Urban Forest Parks outside the HMDA limits in various districts, while five more are under progress.

Urban Forest Parks within HMDA limits

KBR National Park

Oxygen park, Kandlakoya

Bhagyanagar Nandana

Vanam, Narepally

Jatayu Urban Park, Medipally

Shanti Vanam, Medpally

Prashanti Vanam, Kandlakoya

Arogya vanam, Nagaram

Ayush Vanam, Dulapally

Oxy-Zone, Dulapally

Kartika vanam, Dulapally

Somi vanam, Somajpalle

Tangedu vanam, Lakkaram

Smrithi Vanam, Choutuppal

Panchavati, Domnair

Sanjeevani Vanam, Gurramguda

Jungle Camp, Masjidgadda

MHV National Park, Hayathnagar

Mrugavani National Park, Chilkur

Arogya Sanjeevani Vanam, Gurramguda

Tejo Vanam, Marpegadda

Kalpaka Vanam, Gajwel

Narsapur Urban Forest Park

Facilities at the park