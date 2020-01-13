Hyderabad: 43-year-old businessman held in cricket betting case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old businessman for organising cricket betting by accepting gambling money from punters.

The police have seized a total of six mobile phones and Rs 48,000 cash from the accused, N Santosh, a resident of Durga Nagar, Jiyaguda. Santosh has a steel items business. According to the police, he hatched a plan to organise cricket betting as earnings from his business were insufficient to meet his family expenses.

The accused collected the amounts directly and indirectly from punters across the city. He has been running the operation for the last three months. At least 20 punters were in touch with Santosh. Based on a tip-off, police conducted raids at Santosh’s residence in Jiyaguda and found evidence that he was running a neatly organised cricket betting operation.

Police arrested the accused and handed him over to Kulsumpura police for further action.