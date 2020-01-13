Hyderabad Metro's Line-II gets green signal for operations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All is set for the introduction of passenger services on Metro Corridor-2 after Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) JK Garg issued a safety certificate on Sunday.

Over the past three days, Garg inspected the 11-km corridor from Jubilee Bus Station to Imlibun Bus Station along with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy, senior engineers, technical experts from L&T and independent engineer from Louis Berger group.

The corridor has nine stations — JBS-Parade grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazar and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (also known as Imlibun).

Receiving the safety certificate from Garg, NVS Reddy said that the State government would soon finalise the date of inauguration.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety examined the safety certification of the 25 KV Overhead Electrical Traction and other electrical installations, fire clearances of the nine Metro stations on the corridor, signalling and train control systems (already certified by Thales Canada Inc) and internal safety assessment (Halcrow Group of UK).

He then took into consideration the tests of various technical parameters during trial runs. His inspection broadly covered all safety matters related to viaduct, track, signalling, telecom, trains and electric traction system. He also oversaw speed trials at high speed to check train behaviour, station structures, lifts and escalators, entry/exit points, ticketing systems, control rooms and passenger amenities.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited Managing Director KVB Reddy, Chief Operating Officer AK Saini, Project Director MP Naidu, Louis Berger team leader Krishna Swamy and HMRL chief project manager Anand Mohan also participated in the inspection.