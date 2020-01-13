Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro's Line-II gets green signal for operations

While the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety issueed the clearance certificate after testing the technical parameters, the government is to set the inaugural date soon.

Published: 13th January 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety JK Garg inspecting a metro track along with HMRL MD NVS Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety JK Garg inspecting a metro track along with HMRL MD NVS Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All is set for the introduction of passenger services on Metro Corridor-2 after Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) JK Garg issued a safety certificate on Sunday.

Over the past three days, Garg inspected the 11-km corridor from Jubilee Bus Station to Imlibun Bus Station along with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy, senior engineers, technical experts from L&T and independent engineer from Louis Berger group.     

The corridor has nine stations — JBS-Parade grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazar and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (also known as Imlibun).

Receiving the safety certificate from Garg, NVS Reddy said that the State government would soon finalise the date of inauguration.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety examined the safety certification of the 25 KV Overhead Electrical Traction and other electrical installations, fire clearances of the nine Metro stations on the corridor, signalling and train control systems (already certified by Thales Canada Inc) and internal safety assessment (Halcrow Group of UK).

He then took into consideration the tests of various technical parameters during trial runs. His inspection broadly covered all safety matters related to viaduct, track, signalling, telecom, trains and electric traction system. He also oversaw speed trials at high speed to check train behaviour, station structures, lifts and escalators, entry/exit points, ticketing systems, control rooms and passenger amenities.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited Managing Director KVB Reddy, Chief Operating Officer AK Saini, Project Director  MP Naidu, Louis Berger team leader Krishna Swamy and HMRL chief project manager Anand Mohan also participated in the inspection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Hyderabad metro Line II Imlibun Bus Station Hyderabad Metro green signal Jubilee Bus Station JK Garg
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp