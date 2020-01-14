Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis revel in kite flying and sugar rush during Sankranti

The annual three-day event has participants from 15 countries; 500 sweet and snack stalls have been put up; traditional games are an added attraction this year

Different shapes and sizes of kites during International Kite festival in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival hosted by the Tourism department kicked off on Monday, coinciding with the Sankranti festival at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The Fifth edition of this international festival, was inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao and witnessed a heavy rush on the first day on Monday.  

Talking about the success of the event, KTR said that the festival is becoming bigger every year. Kite flying is a tradition during the Sankranti festival and since 2016, the Tourism Department has been organising this kite  festival by inviting national and international kite flyers from across the world.

According to officials of the tourism department, this year’s kite festival will see participation from 15 countries, with 40 international and 60 national flyers. And the most exciting element of Kites Festival 2020 will be night-time kite flying.

Several kite flyers were enthusiastic about the festival. Holding a colourful kite in the shape of Lord Hanuman, Kite Team Mangalore said, “We have come here from Karnataka for the festival. We are also selling kites at our stall. We hope to get a good response from the festival.”

In 2018, the Sweet Festival was subsequently added to popularise the event. According to officials this year, around 500 sweet and snack stalls have been put up at the festival, where, traditional sweets prepared by homemakers from different States — Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — are for sale.

“Homemakers, get a platform where they get to display their traditional sweets and snacks. The visitors get to enjoy authentic delicacies from different states,” said a tourism official. The officials said this year, sports such as gilli danda, taadu bongaram, and Rangoli and cultural festival will be organised during the three-day festival.  

The event is expected to attract 15 lakh visitors this year, as compared to 10 lakh last year.Minister for Excise, Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud and others also participated at the event. The Minister and officials later visited Parade Grounds to oversee the arrangements for the festival.

Traffic restrictions

Police have imposed traffic restrictions till Wednesday between 12 noon to 10 pm. From Plaza towards Tivoli X Road will be diverted at Plaza towards SBI-YMCA left turn-Sweekar Upkaar-Tivoli X Roads. From SBI Junction to Sweekar Upkaar Junction will divert at SBI towards YMCA left turn-Sweekar Upkaar Junction. Vehicles from Tivoli to Plaza will divert at Tivoli towards Brook Bond left turn-Lee Royal Palace-Sweekar Upkaar Junction –YMCA

