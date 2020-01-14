Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Hitec City junction to become more pedestrian-friendly

The World Resource Institute and the Cyberabad Traffic Police is redesigning the geometry of junction on a trial basis.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hitec City Junction being redeveloped on a trial basis by Cyberabad Traffic Police

Hitec City Junction being redeveloped on a trial basis by Cyberabad Traffic Police| Sathya keerthi

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The World Resource Institute (WRI) along with Cyberabad Traffic Police is redesigning the geometry of Hitec City junction on a trial basis to encourage more pedestrian safety and traffic efficiency. If successful, GHMC will be implementing the new designs soon.

This will be the first time the city will see such a redevelopment of a junction by a technical organisation, which has previously redeveloped junctions in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi to ensure streamlining vehicles and pedestrians traffic.

The WRI consultants have made several changes across all the eight arms of the junction, including creating a new traffic island.

"The traffic island was made on the intersection which allows traffic to flow from Madhapur towards Hitec City. Here the road has a lot of empty space, which was creating  indiscipline among auto drivers, two wheelers etc to come ahead all the way to take U-turn back to Madhapur. We utilised that empty space to make a traffic refuge island,"  Tarun George, consultant with WRI, said.

The traffic island will not just cover the empty space and encourage road discipline among 2-wheelers and auto drivers but would also help in creating a transit for pedestrians as they cross the busy junction. The other three existing traffic islands have also been modified to make room for pedestrians and correct lane alignment.

"We have also corrected the lane alignment on all eight sides of the road as most of them began as 3 lanes of road and ended up becoming 5 lanes at the junction creating a bottleneck. This has been rectified by creating more room for pedestrians,"  Tarun said.

The traffic police are hopeful that with this new redesign, traffic clearance will improve. "With this, the infrastructure will guide the movement of the traffic and pedestrians. At present, all road users are looking for open spaces to cross or take U-turns. Now, this will discipline the system," DCP Vijay Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad Traffic Police World Resource Institute Hyderabad traffic Hitec City junction
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp