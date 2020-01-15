Air India staffer falls to death, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old woman working as a Customer Service Officer with Air India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport fell from the third floor of her hostel and died on Tuesday. Police are also investigating a suicide angle. It is learnt the victim, Simran Tamboli, was chatting with a friend on her mobile phone.

According to police, Simran, who hails from Karnataka, had been working with Air India for the last four months. She lived in a working women’s hostel at Shamshabad with two of her colleagues. On Tuesday, while her colleagues were at work, she was alone in the room located on the third floor of the hostel.

Around 5 pm, the owner of a tyre puncture shop opposite the hostel, noticed something falling to the ground with a loud noise. He checked to find a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared brought dead.

Based on information by the hostel management, the victim was identified as Simran. Police recovered her mobile phone on the balcony. The phone was on and not in locked mode leading police to deduce from WhatsApp chats that she was depressed which might have caused her to jump. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. “We have informed her family and shifted the body for post-mortem,” said RGIA police officials.