Home Cities Hyderabad

CCMB finds easy way to study malaria parasite gene

To study the parasite with a focus on understanding the functions of its genes and identifying targets for developing drugs and vaccines, the delivery of gene into target cells is a popular choice.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

malaria parasite gene

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have developed a simple and economical way of studying gene functions of malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium Falciparum, which can help in developing effective drugs against the parasite that affects over one lakh lives in India every year.

To study the parasite with a focus on understanding the functions of its genes and identifying targets for developing drugs and vaccines, the delivery of gene into target cells is a popular choice. However, there are several technical challenges in studying genes of Plasmodium parasites. They are the ones that cause malaria when they grow in the oxygen-carrying red blood cells (RBCs) in humans. While growing inside, the RBCs protect the parasite, and it poses a huge challenge to biologists as one has to cross through four membrane layers to reach the Plasmodium’s genes. A widely used method to manipulate genes is electroporation, which is a resource-intensive technique employed to create pores in the cell membrane using electric field for passage of desired chemicals.

The team of researchers headed by Dr Puran Singh Sijwali has developed a cheaper way of doing this, the ‘Lyse-Reseal Method’, which involves the usage of hypotonic solutions. According to the researchers, a major advantage of this method is that it does not require an expensive electroporation device and other proprietary accessories and hence, it can be used for parasite genetic studies even in low-resource labs, which is usually the case in regions where malaria is endemic. “Making genetic alterations in the parasite will help in better understanding of the biology of malaria pathogen and, thereby, help in the control of malaria,” says Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB.

The RBCs of O+ blood group provide the most efficient delivery of DNA into Plasmodium Falciparum in vitro, the researchers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
malaria parasite gene study CCMB
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp