Four held for data theft from pharma firm in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons were arrested by the Cyber Crime wing of Cyberabad police for stealing confidential data from a pharma company. Using the patented data of the firm, the accused manufactured similar products at Visakhapatnam. The accused are Gunturu Srikanth Reddy, Mekala Krishna Reddy, Mekala Venkat Reddy and S Yogeswara Rao.

The company is into production of bulk drugs and pharmaceutical products in Hyderabad and other cities. The technology being used by them for producing the drugs is unique and is its intellectual property. One of the accused, Mekala Krishna Reddy, joined them as deputy manager in 2009. Mekala Venkat Reddy, joined as a chemist in 2010. Gunturu Srikanth Reddy was recruited as business development manager in 2013.

Srikanth lured Krishna, Venkat and Yogeswara Rao with offers in his company. The four stole confidential data and Srikanth started manufacturing the products at his Visakhapatnam unit. Venkat collected data such as batch production control records, STP, raw data of the drugs. Yogeswara collected data and stored it in electronic form. They were arrested and sent to remand on Tuesday.