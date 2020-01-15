Home Cities Hyderabad

Four held for data theft from pharma firm in Hyderabad

The company is into production of bulk drugs and pharmaceutical products in Hyderabad and other cities.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

The four accused of data theft

The four accused of data theft

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons were arrested by the Cyber Crime wing of Cyberabad police for stealing confidential data from a pharma company. Using the patented data of the firm, the accused manufactured similar products at Visakhapatnam. The accused are Gunturu Srikanth Reddy, Mekala Krishna Reddy, Mekala Venkat Reddy and S Yogeswara Rao.

The company is into production of bulk drugs and pharmaceutical products in Hyderabad and other cities. The technology being used by them for producing the drugs is unique and is its intellectual property. One of the accused, Mekala Krishna Reddy, joined them as deputy manager in 2009. Mekala Venkat Reddy, joined as a chemist in 2010. Gunturu Srikanth Reddy was recruited as business development manager in 2013. 

Srikanth lured Krishna, Venkat and Yogeswara Rao with offers in his company. The four stole confidential data and Srikanth started manufacturing the products at his Visakhapatnam unit. Venkat collected data such as batch production control records, STP, raw data of the drugs. Yogeswara collected data and stored it in electronic form. They were arrested and sent to remand on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
data theft Hyderabad data theft
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp