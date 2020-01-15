Home Cities Hyderabad

Poor management leaves a bitter taste in sellers’ mouth at Hyderabad's International Kite Festival

Sweet stalls scattered across the venue; sales less than the previous year, claim sellers

Published: 15th January 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Enthusiasts fly a massive kite during International Kite Festival at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Enthusiasts fly a massive kite during International Kite Festival at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Photo | Dilip Goud/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second day of International Kite and Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds saw over six lakh people participating in it. Despite the heavy footfall, sweets and snacks sellers claim that the sales this year was lesser than the previous year owing to poor management of the event.
Speaking to the Express, Seema, who hails from Assam and was here selling her famous black rice kheer and rice pudding, said, “I have been putting up my stall here for the last three years. However, this year, the sale has been poor compared to the last years”.

Talking about the poor management of the festival, she said earlier, all the stalls were at one place. But this year, they are all scattered due to which the customers, especially the elderly, visited only one or two stalls.
 A visitor, T Vijay from Hyderabad, who has been coming to the festival for the last three years, said, “I especially come to the festival to try out international sweets. Last year, there were more than seven international sweets and snacks stalls, but this year, there is just one”. 

Two Ethopian students from Osmania University, who have set up the only international stall, also expressed disappointment over the sale and the management of the event. 

Themani, a PhD student at OU, said they are hoping that they would make brisk business on the last day of the festival, January 15.

Sixty-year-old Sukanya, who has set up her stall for the second time to sell ‘gum laddoos’, said, “These laddoos are good for people with joint pain. Last year, many visited my stall twice to buy the sweetmeat, but this year, that’s not the case. I will complain about the poor event management at a meeting that will be held by the Tourism Department soon”.

The festival has stalls from different parts of the country including Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal. Popular lip-smacking sweets from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also drawing quite a lot of attention from those with a sweet tooth.

‘Many are using Chinese manja at the festival’

More than 40 enthusiasts from across the globe took over the Hyderabad skies during the 5th International Kite Festival (IKF), which would conclude on Wednesday. Apart from the visible excitement that comes with participating in such an event, the kite-flyers from abroad also expressed apprehensions about illegal Chinese manja being used by many in the last two days. They claim that despite the ban of the manja in the State, many people were seen using it at the festival. Speaking to the Express, Andrew, a participant from Scotland who is taking part in the festival for the second consecutive year, and his wife Catherin said, “Our kites are made of nylon, and they cost approximately $800 - $12,000. The glass-coated manja, which is accessible in many countries as it is cheap, is a big concern for us. We can’t dare fly our kites at other places in the city as we are scared of the presence of glass-coated manja. They damage our kites, which is a huge loose for us”.  A team from Australia called ‘Kites 4 Kids’, who has been participating in the festival since 2017, said two years ago at the kite festival, his Nylon kite got split into two after it got entangled with Chinese manja

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Kite and Sweet Festival
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp