Three-dimensional elephant painting exhibition

HYDERABAD: Artist Bolgum Nagesh Goud has curated a unique art exhibition of three-dimensional painted elephants, created in fiber-glass medium, by 25 established artists to extend empathy towards elephants which are in danger due to various reasons. The show will focus on Elephasmaximus, the Asian elephant known as one of the finest animals which finds mentions from an early time in ancient Indian texts.

Unfortunately thanks to poaching and deforestation the existence of this beautiful animal is in danger. “It’s time all of us chipped in to protect this species. And this show is an attempt towards that. A part of the sale proceeds will go to the cause,” says Nagesh. He spoke to several established artists for the show who agreed to contribute. To go ahead with the theme the form of an elephant was cast into a three-dimensional body, multiple copies were made and circulated among the artists who later crafted the art piece(s) into their signature styles using colours, motifs and images painted on the surface of the art pieces. Says Fawad Tamkanat, a senior artist from the city, “Since the medium is fibreglass, it’s not going to break easily. I am always open to standing up for a cause.”

Some of the participating artists are Laxman Aelay, A Rajeshwar Rao, B Srinivas Reddy, Chippa Sudhakar, Fawad Tamkanat, Gouri Vemula, Laxma Goud, Priyanka Aelay, Ramesh Gorjala, Sachin Jaltare, Sanjay Ashtaputre among others. “It’s a good cause for which we all contributed.” Adds Nagesh, “We are going to adopt an elephant called Sita from the Nehru Zoological Park. The money that we raise will go to the medical, sanitary purpose of the animal.” Laxman Aelay has used sparkling bright red with the scene of lush jungle on it inside which is roaming a blue-hued elephant with a hauda on its back--the symbol of its use for royal splendour. At the same time there are deer roaming around signifying harmony in the flora and fauna kingdom. Priti Samyukta has crafted faces of women on the surface of her work with tears flowing down her cheeks and at the bottom of the opus is a woman straight from mythological tales. A contrast which justifies the theme.”