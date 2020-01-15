Home Cities Hyderabad

Three-dimensional elephant painting exhibition

An upcoming art exhibition titled ‘Gaja’ of threedimensional elephants by several artists to address the various dangers that loom over them. It is to be held at State Art Gallery for public view

Published: 15th January 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Elephantine

Elephantine

By Saima Afreen  
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artist Bolgum Nagesh Goud has curated a unique art exhibition of three-dimensional painted elephants, created in fiber-glass medium, by 25 established artists to extend empathy towards elephants which are in danger due to various reasons. The show will focus on Elephasmaximus, the Asian elephant known as one of the finest animals which finds mentions from an early time in ancient Indian texts.

Unfortunately thanks to poaching and deforestation the existence of this beautiful animal is in danger. “It’s time all of us chipped in to protect this species. And this show is an attempt towards that. A part of the sale proceeds will go to the cause,” says Nagesh. He spoke to several established artists for the show who agreed to contribute. To go ahead with the theme the form of an elephant was cast into a three-dimensional body, multiple copies were made and circulated among the artists who later crafted the art piece(s) into their signature styles using colours, motifs and images painted on the surface of the art pieces. Says Fawad Tamkanat, a senior artist from the city, “Since the medium is fibreglass, it’s not going to break easily. I am always open to standing up for a cause.”

Some of the participating artists are Laxman Aelay, A Rajeshwar Rao, B Srinivas Reddy, Chippa Sudhakar, Fawad Tamkanat, Gouri Vemula, Laxma Goud, Priyanka Aelay, Ramesh Gorjala, Sachin Jaltare, Sanjay Ashtaputre among others. “It’s a good cause for which we all contributed.” Adds Nagesh, “We are going to adopt an elephant called Sita from the Nehru Zoological Park. The money that we raise will go to the medical, sanitary purpose of the animal.” Laxman Aelay has used sparkling bright red with the scene of lush jungle on it inside which is roaming a blue-hued elephant with a hauda on its back--the symbol of its use for royal splendour. At the same time there are deer roaming around signifying harmony in the flora and fauna kingdom. Priti Samyukta has crafted faces of women on the surface of her work with tears flowing down her cheeks and at the bottom of the opus is a woman straight from mythological tales. A contrast which justifies the theme.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephantine Three dimensional elephant painting
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp