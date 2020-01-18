Home Cities Hyderabad

Kashmir unveiled at Hyderabad photography exhibition

The 17th edition of Krishnakriti Festival of art begins with the photography exhibition ongoing at Kalakriti Art Gallery at Banjara Hills.

Published: 18th January 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Black and white photographs of Kashmir at Mahatta & Co., the first photography studio in the valley set up 105 years ago draw your attention

Black and white photographs of Kashmir at Mahatta & Co., the first photography studio in the valley set up 105 years ago draw your attention

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The 17th edition of Krishnakriti Festival of art begins with the photography exhibition ongoing at Kalakriti Art Gallery at Banjara Hills. Shots are by the late RC Mehta. A prolific photographer, he lived in Srinagar, and was known for clicking portraits of people and landscapes of Kashmir.

This edition of the festival is titled ‘Makers and Meanings’. The fest is an annual cultural event organised by the Krishnakriti Foundation in memory of Krishnachandra B Lahoti. This year it is spread across three months: January, February and March.

A series of exhibitions, workshops, interactive sessions and performances is what this festival of performing arts constitutes of. The exhibition ‘RC Mehta: Exploring the Familiar and the Iconic’ is the first of the three for the festival, which are collectively titled ‘Deconstructing Paradise: Images and Imaginations of Kashmir’. 

The photographs that are on display cover the time frame from 1920 to 1960 through a black and white palette. These are clicked by Ram Chand Mehta who arrived in the valley when he was just seven. It was his brother Amar Chand Mehta who set up the popular Mahatta studio in 1915 on a house boat in Srinagar.

The elder brother shifted to Delhi but Ram chose to stay back overseeing the operations of the studio. His narratives in photography began as he clicked portraits of the locals, tourists and the beauteous landscapes when the latter burst with the colours of spring or wore a monochromatic look in snow dotted with silhouettes of bare trees.

A closer look at the works tells you the change in narrative, aesthetics and technique. The exhibition is curated by Hemant Mehta, the grandson of RC Mehta. He is a filmmaker and a photographer himself.

The next exhibitions in the Kashmir series are upcoming in February and March which will focus on 18th century Kashmir seen through maps and lithographs along with one on Kashmir in modern times seen through colour photographs. 

Black and white photographs of Kashmir at Mahatta & Co., the first photography studio in the valley set up 105 years ago draw your attention–the photographs taken by the late RC Mehta are showcased as part of an ongoing exhibition at Kalakriti Art Gallery. The exhibition is on till January 26. Entry is open and free to all.

The writer can be contacted at saima@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnakriti Festival Krishnachandra B Lahoti RC Mehta Kashmir photo exhibition
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp