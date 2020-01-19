Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad municipal body removed 8.6 lakh illegal flexis, banners since October 2019

In October 2019, the GHMC's  Directorate of Enforcement launched a mobile application through which the citizens can report violations pertaining to civic issues.

Published: 19th January 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a major hunt, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed around 8.6 lakh wall posters, banners, flexis and cutouts from various places across the city since October 2019. 

The top seven offenders on whom the GHMC has levied fines, that sums upto a total amount of more than Rs 1.48 crore, are The Natural Hair Treatment (Rs 39 lakh), British Spoken English (Rs 33 lakh), The Venkat jobs in MNC (Rs 29 lakh), Act Fiber Net (Rs 14 lakh), Rapido (Rs 13.79 lakh), The Bill Soft Technologies (Rs 9.38 lakh) and The Hathway Broadband (Rs 8.13 lakh).

In October 2019, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of GHMC had launched a mobile application, named Central Enforcement Cell (CEC), through which the citizens can report violations pertaining to civic issues including illegally erected posters, banners, wall writings, littering, dumping of garbage on roads and nalas etc.

The authorities received as many as 44,403 plaints regarding violations from the citizens through this app. The EVDM has also issued notices to managements of all the companies found to be at fault. In the notices, EVDM cautioned the violators to refrain from unauthorised advertisements and to immediately pay all the challans issued.

