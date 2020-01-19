Hyderabad neurologist passes away in London after heart attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Meena Kumari, a neurologist from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, passed away on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday at a conference in London.

According to her colleagues from NIMS, Dr Meena collapsed at the conference and was rushed to a local hospital, where an emergency angioplasty was conducted to implant three stents to unblock her clogged arteries.

She was recovering from the heart attack when she suffered a brain stroke and was put on ventilator support. On January 17, a formal test for brain death was performed. After 24 hours were completed without sedation and the test was positive, she was declared brain dead on Friday afternoon.