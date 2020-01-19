Man murders brother, sets body on fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, Mohd Lateef, was allegedly killed by his brother at RC Puram on Thursday. The victim’s partially burnt body was found in an isolated area on Friday.

Lateef, a painter, had been harassing the accused, Mohd Ibrahim, and other family members for money to buy alcohol. Lateef had been living with his mother and Ibrahim’s in a single room at Bombay colony. The room was initially owned by their grandmother, who had told the duo to take possession of it after her death. Ever since then, Lateef had been harassing his mother and brother to sell the room and distribute the money between the brothers.

On Thursday, Lateef picked up an argument on the issue with Ibrahim. He collapsed and died after he exchanged blows with Ibrahim. With a friend’s help, Ibrahim shifted the body to a nearby isolated area and set it on fire. The partially burnt body was found on Friday. RC Puram police have registered a murder case and have started a probe.