Home Cities Hyderabad

Man murders brother, sets body on fire

A 26-year-old man, Mohd Lateef, was allegedly killed by his brother at RC Puram on Thursday. The victim’s partially burnt body was found in an isolated area on Friday. 

Published: 19th January 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, Mohd Lateef, was allegedly killed by his brother at RC Puram on Thursday. The victim’s partially burnt body was found in an isolated area on Friday. 

Lateef, a painter, had been harassing the accused, Mohd Ibrahim, and other family members for money to buy alcohol. Lateef had been living with his mother and Ibrahim’s in a single room at Bombay colony. The room was initially owned by their grandmother, who had told the duo to take possession of it after her death. Ever since then, Lateef had been harassing his mother and brother to sell the room and distribute the money between the brothers.

On Thursday, Lateef picked up an argument on the issue  with Ibrahim. He collapsed and died after he exchanged blows with Ibrahim. With a friend’s help, Ibrahim shifted the body to a nearby isolated area and set it on fire. The partially burnt body was found on Friday. RC Puram police have registered a murder case and have started a probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp