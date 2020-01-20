A play that tickles your funny bone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Glendale Acadmey staged a play Charley’s Aunt written by renowned playwright Brandon Thomas that was showcased at Rajendra Nagar in the city on Saturday.

The original play holds a record of 1,466 shows and has been adapted and performed several times till date. Directed by Abhimanyu Acharya, the three-act play is a hilarious drama revolving around love stories, mistaken identities, impersonation and endless confusions. For the play, 15 students of Glendale participated, including 10 on-stage artists and five technicians. Nearly 500 people attended the show.

The original story centres on Lord Fancourt Babberley, an undergraduate whose friends Jack and Charley persuade him to impersonate the latter’s aunt. The complications of the plot include the arrival of the real aunt and attempts of an elderly fortune hunter to woo the bogus aunt.