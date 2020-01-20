Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops bribery: Post scam, Jubilee Hills gets new Inspector

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued orders on Sunday transferring eight Inspectors in the city.

Published: 20th January 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued orders on Sunday transferring eight Inspectors in the city. Following the arrest of Jubilee Hills Inspector P Balavantaiah and SI P Sudheer Reddy in a bribery case, and a woman committing suicide at the Punjagutta police station, the police commissioner issued the orders. 

K Sattaiah has now been posted as Inspector of Jubilee Hills, P Karunakar Reddy has been transferred to PCR from Punjagutta, B Sai Eswar Goud is posted as Inspector Gopalapuram, M Niranjan Reddy is posted as Inspector of Punjagutta, K Chandrasekhar is posted as Inspector of Falaknuma, P Praveen Kumar is posted as security officer of Assembly and KN Prasad Varma is posted at CCS, attached as Additional Inspector of Chandrayanagutta. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Hyderabad police transfer Jubilee Hills
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp