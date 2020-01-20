Hyderabad cops bribery: Post scam, Jubilee Hills gets new Inspector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued orders on Sunday transferring eight Inspectors in the city. Following the arrest of Jubilee Hills Inspector P Balavantaiah and SI P Sudheer Reddy in a bribery case, and a woman committing suicide at the Punjagutta police station, the police commissioner issued the orders.

K Sattaiah has now been posted as Inspector of Jubilee Hills, P Karunakar Reddy has been transferred to PCR from Punjagutta, B Sai Eswar Goud is posted as Inspector Gopalapuram, M Niranjan Reddy is posted as Inspector of Punjagutta, K Chandrasekhar is posted as Inspector of Falaknuma, P Praveen Kumar is posted as security officer of Assembly and KN Prasad Varma is posted at CCS, attached as Additional Inspector of Chandrayanagutta.