Home Cities Hyderabad

National polio drive sees good response in Hyderabad

91 per cent of children under 5 years of age were administered vaccination in Hyderabad districts.

Published: 20th January 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Polio drops being administered to an infant at Government High School at Somajiguda on Sunday

Polio drops being administered to an infant at Government High School at Somajiguda on Sunday. (Photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive, which began on Sunday, received good response in Hyderabad, according to public health officials. A record 91 per cent of children between zero to five years of age was covered in the drive in Hyderabad districts.

Though the drive has been cut short by a day when compared to the previous years, the officials are confident that they would cover all the children left out by the end of Tuesday’s door-to-door campaign.

The national edition of the polio drive uses the traditional oral polio vaccination instead of the injectable one to increase immunity. In some of the areas in the city that fall under Medchal district, about 94.19 per cent of children were vaccinated.

Speaking to Express, Dr Nagarjuna, the Immunisation Officer, said, "We had identified 111 high-risk zones, with an estimated population of 7,000, of which 4,000 have been covered. Of the total estimated population of five lakh, 4,47,517 have been administered polio drops. We have close to 11,200 personnel, including volunteers, to administer the polio drops to children. Another 500 volunteers are part of the transit team around stations, zoos and the exhibition park."

Dr N Revathi, a senior public health officer, said, "We will start door-to-door campaign in the city to cover the children who may have missed the vaccination. ASHA workers, ANMs and volunteers will check children in all the high-risk and residential areas for vaccination marking and administer polio drops to anyone who may have missed it. Last year, the schedule included one day of booth vaccination and three days of door-to-door campaign. This year, the campaign has been cut short."

However, while the officials claimed that awareness drives were conducted in all the residential areas, hospitals and mosques, most of the parents who arrived to the PHCs said they got to know about the drive through WhatsApp forwards or word of mouth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive Hyderabad polio drive
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp