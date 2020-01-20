Neighbour rapes minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 11-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour at Parigi in Vikarabad district. The accused took the girl to an isolated location, raped her and dropped her back near her home.

The victim lost both parents a few years ago. She lives with her maternal uncle in Parigi. On Saturday, when she was playing near their house, the accused Sai, approached her and took her with him to the outskirts of the town. Police registered a case under charges of rape and POCSO.