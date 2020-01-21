Home Cities Hyderabad

DRI sleuths seize ganja worth Rs 2 crore from paddy loaded truck near Hyderabad

The truck, with a fake registration and loaded with paddy husk was intercepted at Pedda Amberpet toll plaza and on thorough searching, a large number of bags were found concealed with the contraband.

Published: 21st January 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs seizure

Sealed paddy husk bags loaded with ganja in Karnataka-bound bus was intercepted at Pedda Amberpet toll plaza in Hyderabad. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths busted a ganja smuggling racket and seized contraband concealed under paddy husk in a truck.  The investigating officials seized ganja weighing around 1.33 quintals worth Rs 2 crore. 

According to DRI officials, based on credible information, a truck loaded with paddy husk was intercepted at Pedda Amberpet toll plaza on the city outskirts on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ| Ganja smugglers in Hyderabad have new tricks up their sleeves

The officials on thoroughly searching the vehicle and the load found a large number of bags concealed underneath the husk. The smugglers had also attached a fake registration number to prevent it from getting detected by police or other investigating agencies. 

Inquiries revealed that the drugs were loaded at Bhadrachalam agency area and were being transported to Bidar of Karnataka via Hyderabad. The driver of the vehicle and an associate were detained. Further investigation is underway, said DRI officials.

