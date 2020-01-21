Home Cities Hyderabad

Failed professionally? Share your story at Fu*$Up Nights in Hyderabad

Starting as a small event in Mexico City in 2012, FUN is now in more than 300 cities worldwide.

Published: 21st January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Saikiran Gunda

Wigaco founder Saikiran Gunda will speak at the event (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Fu*$Up Nights (FUN), a global event that shares stories of professional failures, in partnership with Truepush is hosting the Hyderabad Vol III, with three entrepreneurs from the Hyderabad ecosystem sharing their professional mistakes and setbacks during their career progression, on Saturday, January 25 at 6.30 pm at IIIT  Hyderabad.   

Starting as a small event in Mexico City in 2012, FUN is now in more than 300 cities worldwide. Sadly, we tend to walk away in shame as soon as we dive into any complications. "Fun’s agenda is to share and celebrate these stories openly, so that we can learn from each other’s mistakes and build a conversation about success and failure," says Ravi Vaka, Co-founder - Growth, Truepush.

FUN Hyderabad was started in June 2019. Every volume has 3-4 speakers sharing their professional failures and learnings to a room full of strangers. Manikanta Racharla, Founder, ShopTap; Rama Kuppa, Founder, ONGO Framework and Amit Mudada, Director, Monk Digital sharing their business failures and professional flops. It’s going to be a huge opportunity to learn from their mistakes and to know where we stop not to be embarrassed but embrace failures” says Manoj Surya, Co-founder - Product, Truepush. 

