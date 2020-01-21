Hyderabad entrepreneur bats for women’s health with non-toxic condoms

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two years ago, a woman decided to talk about a taboo topic – condoms and women’s sexual health. After suffering from vaginal itching and burning, Komal Baldwa realised that the cause of her misery were condoms – or the chemicals present in them, to be precise.

This personal realisation birthed a dream - to make organic and chemical-free condoms available widely – and Komal stuck to it. Today, from a factory in Medak district, this entrepreneur manufactures Bleu Care Condoms which are said to be free of n-nitrosamines, parabens, glycerine, benzocaine or artificial flavours and colours.

Looking back, Komal, who hails from Kolkata, expresses her indignation at gynaecologists suggesting to her to stop using condoms and start on oral contraceptives. "It has been proven that birth control pills have adverse effects on a woman’s health. It is sad that in quest for safe sex, women have to make the sacrifices and suffer from health issues. It was during a trip to Europe that I discovered condoms which are absolutely free of chemicals, and realised that many women in India are going to benefit from them," she says. It took another two years of research for Komal to come up with a product in December last year.

"As part of my research, a conducted a survey, and also consulted a condomologist from Holland. I also consider Anirban Mozumdar from Chlorophyll my mentor who helped me with the design of the product. Apart from ensuring that the condoms are non-toxic, I also wanted the packaging to be pragmatic and non-sensational. When companies use nudity on packets, it creates an unnecessary buzz that contributes to the taboo around them. Condoms should be treated like everyday objects. Safe sex is everyone’s basic right."

Since Komal comes from a conservative background, her choice to go into condom production ruffled a few feathers, but she is thankful for the support from her immediate family. A mother of two, she is determined to make female sexual health a non-taboo topic.Priced at `60 for two, Bleu condoms are available through their website and popular e-commerce platforms.

n-nitrosamines: These are carcinogenic organic compounds found in rubber products including condoms

Benzocaine: It is a local anaesthetic used in condoms

