Nursery fair to address gardening concerns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A five-day All India Horticulture, Agriculture and Grand Nursery Mela will be held at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road from January 23-27. The event will have 80 stalls from Bengaluru, Pune, Kalingpun, Kadium and Hyderabad, said Khalid Ahmed, member of organising committee. Gardening enthusiasts can visit the fair to learn about different gardening methods, plant collections from all over the country, trends in terrace gardens, vertical gardens and latest technologies and innovations in agriculture and horticulture industries.

The show will be open from 11 am to 9 pm. Designing gardens, growing one’s own food and bringing nature into home is a growing trend in the city. “People are now converting spaces in their houses into beautiful gardens. So the show will be relevant and useful to the people in the city. You can turn your own home into a getaway,” adds Khalid.

The event aims to create marketing avenues for nurseries, to popularise different species of plants, bring farmers and suppliers together, provide a platform for those who are looking to set up a home garden, spur interest in ornamental gardening and to spread awareness about garden accessories, material and irrigation systems. The other attractions of the show include flower plants, cactus, medicinal plants, bonsai and various bulbs and seeds. There will be organic ingredients and food stalls too.