Home Cities Hyderabad

Quit your posts if you can’t protect Hyderabad's lakes: Telangana HC to GHMC officials

The court said that the people living in the surrounding areas have been suffering with health problems due to foul smell emanating from the pond.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

A shepherd sitting on the banks of Himayat Sagar in Hyderabad

A shepherd sitting on the banks of Himayat Sagar in Hyderabad (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over inaction of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials in preventing pollution of lakes in the city, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday asked the officials concerned, including the GHMC commissioner, to resign from their posts if they cannot discharge their duties properly. 

There would be serious consequences if the water bodies are not protected, the bench warned. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice K Laxman was dealing with a taken up PIL based on a news item published in a vernacular daily highlighting contamination of a pond near Kukatpally lake developed specifically for immersion of idols and flowers during Ganesh Chaturdhi and Bathukamma festivals. 

It also stated that the people living in the surrounding areas have been suffering with health problems due to foul smell emanating from the pond which is contaminated due to throwing of garbage and filth.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench reminded the people’s sufferings due to contamination of water bodies in Bengaluru city where multi-storeyed buildings were constructed in the periphery of lakes and releasing affluents into the water bodies. 

After perusing the contents of the counter affidavit filed by the GHMC, the bench pointed out that no dates have been mentioned with regards to  removal of garbage every 15 days as officials claimed.  

Even the photos placed before it on the issue have not disclosed the date and time, the bench said.In reply, the GHMC counsel sought some more time for placing the required material before the court for perusal. The bench posted the matter to February 7 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Telangana High Court Hyderabad lakes Hyderabad lakes cleaning
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp