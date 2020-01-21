Women bloggers meet, socialise over songs and dance in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

This was Hyderabad’s first ever women-only bloggers and influencers meetup and the idea was to let everyone bond and network and share the joy of sharing their stories online.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over 70 women bloggers and social influencers with an average 8,000+ following on social media met on Saturday afternoon to eat, sing, perform some high-energy Zumba moves, pose for selfies and groupies and also pledged to let the ‘sistahood’ reign in the big, bad world of social media at an event at Fortune Drive in at Madhapur on Saturday.

"Community and collaboration over competition," said organisers Namrata Sadhvani of Momspresso and Best Mom Blogger of the Year 2019, and Priyanka Mallik, who works at Oracle, also a social media influencer. The participants at the event included those who wrote and posted about health, fitness, fashion beauty, food, parenting etc. 

The duo said this is Hyderabad’s first ever women-only bloggers and influencers meetup and the idea was to let everyone bond and network and share the joy of sharing their stories online. The event also had beauty pageant winner Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, Miss India 2018 2nd Runner Up, TedX Speaker, radio jockeys Komal Sirwani  and Shadab besides food blogger Mohd Zubair Ali.

The special guests shared their stories of how they collaborated with many in their journey to success and the same rules apply to the online world too. In fact, the entire event was a collaborative effort with brands coming forward to showcase their ware. “From grooming and beauty brands to dessert and juices, we had a bunch of us coming together. A lot of women entrepreneurs came on  board. We are determined to make the online space a happy one and this is the first step” said Namrata and Priyanka.

