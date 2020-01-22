Hyderabad Metro Rail, redBus tie up for carpool services in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to strengthen its last mile connectivity project, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited launched a car and bike pooling service in collaboration with redBus. Speaking on the occasion, NVS Reddy, MD HMRL said, this facility would be provided through rPool, an in-app ride-sharing service from redBus.

"Car pooling/bike pooling is an ideal solution to reduce congestion by sharing vehicles. It allows office-goers to avail and offer rides in their personal cars/bikes while commuting between home and their workplace. This concept would help the creation of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for the burgeoning traffic problems in the city," he added.

Dedicated space has been offered for rPool to set up kiosks for customer service, along with parking facilities for ride-givers through the app. In addition to this, rPool’s customer service executives posted at the stations will provide 1,000 metro smart cards to its customers.