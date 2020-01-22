Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail, redBus tie up for carpool services in city

rPool’s customer service executives posted at the stations will provide 1,000 metro smart cards to its customers.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam, HMRL MD NVS Reddy and HMRL chief engineer Raju DVS during the launch of Carpool and Bikepool service for metro commuters by Redbus in Hyderabad

(From left) RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam, HMRL MD NVS Reddy and HMRL chief engineer Raju DVS during the launch of Carpool and Bikepool service for metro commuters by Redbus in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to strengthen its last mile connectivity project, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited launched a car and bike pooling service in collaboration with redBus. Speaking on the occasion, NVS Reddy, MD HMRL said, this facility would be provided through rPool, an in-app ride-sharing service from redBus.

"Car pooling/bike pooling is an ideal solution to reduce congestion by sharing vehicles. It allows office-goers to avail and offer rides in their personal cars/bikes while commuting between home and their workplace. This concept would help the creation of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for the burgeoning traffic problems in the city," he added. 

Dedicated space has been offered for rPool to set up kiosks for customer service, along with parking facilities for ride-givers through the app. In addition to this, rPool’s customer service executives posted at the stations will provide 1,000 metro smart cards to its customers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RedBus Hyderabad Metro Rail HMRL redbus tie up rPool
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp