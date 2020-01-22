Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad temple festival transports us into the era of epics

As part of Gudi Sambaraalu - The Temple Festival, the city witnessed two ancient dance forms, one of which was Kuttiattam or Nangiar dance.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A dance performance at Gudi Sambaraalu

A dance performance at Gudi Sambaraalu

HYDERABAD: Gudi Sambaraalu – The Temple Festival enthralled the ancient traditional art lovers of Telangana with two shows by artist Parshwanth Upadhye and Kapila Venu’s ‘Nangiarkoothu’. Gudi Sambaraalu has been instrumental in introducing highly acclaimed traditional artist’s performances in the forgotten temples of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the last six years and counting.

Since, 2015, the festival has brought in hundreds of artists to perform at old temples and revive bygone traditions. This year the performances were extended to renowned parks in Hyderabad, in Krishnakath park, Indira Park and KBR park.

In Telangana, Dharmapuri, Nizamabad, Bhongir, Warangal, Karimnagar audiences were treated to Nithyagram, Nangiar Koothu, Surabhi and many more from around the country. Folk artists from Rajasthan and other states participated in the programs and added flavours to the initiative.

Abha, a Bharatanatyam performance by Adithya PV, Shruti Gopal, and Parshwanth Upadhye on Saturday was a performance about the epic Ramayana told in a traditional format of Margam to a packed audience at The Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally, built by Vengi kings in 13th century and the idol inside is believed to be 1,000 years old.

Aditya PV, with Parshwanath Upadhye and his wife Shruti, choreographed, directed, produced and presented, a retelling of the Ramayana Sita, incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Shruti beautifully danced and displayed, that Sita was not a woman who blindly followed instructions, she made her choices that changed the course of the epic itself. The concept of Abha was written by author Devadatt Parnaik.  

On Sunday, he audience at the Sitaram Bagh Temple, a beautiful shrine in Mallepally, Hyderabad, were spellbound with an exceptional performance by Kapila Venu’s SITA PARITYAGAM – Nangiar Koothu by Natanakairali Kuttiattam. Kutiattam is an art form, a solo narrative performance panache of the female performer of Kutiyattam traditionally known as Nangiar. Kuttiattam is recognized by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.  

The Nangiar, essentially a storyteller, recalls a story through gestures and abhinaya (stylized acting). She herself embodies the various characters of the story.

SITA PARITYAGAM is the story of Rama and Sita and the ordeal they go through because of her abduction by Ravana and the consequent controversies. Based on Maha Kavi Kalidasa’s Raghuvamsha (A classical poem written in the 2nd century AD) and choreographed in collaboration with G Venu. 

The temple where Kapila performed is a fine blend of different architectural styles including South Indian, Rajasthani, Mughal and European. Built by Puranmal Ganeriwala, a banker, in 1830. The shrine is noted for its imposing gateways, in three directions – east, west and south. The main gateway is located on the Mallepally.

"Our nation is blessed with rich and diversified forms of art. Music and Dance are unique in this country and every state and region is has a unique form of artistic fervour. Our goal is to revive lost traditions and introduce to the young generation forgotten or fading away art forms," say the founders of Gudi Sambaaralu, Sashi Reddy and Srinagi, who through Parampara Foundation has taken this social responsibility to unburden the coming generations from this feeling of lost among other dominant forces.

Parampara foundation has lined up much more interesting artist performance which will culminate in the month of March to be performed in different century-old temples across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On January 24, there will be a special performance at Warangal fort followed by one in February in Dharmapuri Kshetram, Hyderabad, and Yelangandal Fort Karimnagar, and in Seeta Rama Kshetram, Karimnagar. Parampara Foundation was formed to give this unique happiness to everyone around the last six years ago.

In 2015 when Sashi Reddy and Sri Nagi came together with the Gudi Sambaraalu project they decided to join the temples, Indian art and culture together. Art survived in three forms in ancient India. In the courtrooms, among people, and inside the temples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SITA PARITYAGAM Gudi Sambaraalu Hyderabad temple festival Parshwanth Upadhye
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp