Hyderabad temple festival transports us into the era of epics

HYDERABAD: Gudi Sambaraalu – The Temple Festival enthralled the ancient traditional art lovers of Telangana with two shows by artist Parshwanth Upadhye and Kapila Venu’s ‘Nangiarkoothu’. Gudi Sambaraalu has been instrumental in introducing highly acclaimed traditional artist’s performances in the forgotten temples of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the last six years and counting.

Since, 2015, the festival has brought in hundreds of artists to perform at old temples and revive bygone traditions. This year the performances were extended to renowned parks in Hyderabad, in Krishnakath park, Indira Park and KBR park.

In Telangana, Dharmapuri, Nizamabad, Bhongir, Warangal, Karimnagar audiences were treated to Nithyagram, Nangiar Koothu, Surabhi and many more from around the country. Folk artists from Rajasthan and other states participated in the programs and added flavours to the initiative.

Abha, a Bharatanatyam performance by Adithya PV, Shruti Gopal, and Parshwanth Upadhye on Saturday was a performance about the epic Ramayana told in a traditional format of Margam to a packed audience at The Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally, built by Vengi kings in 13th century and the idol inside is believed to be 1,000 years old.

Aditya PV, with Parshwanath Upadhye and his wife Shruti, choreographed, directed, produced and presented, a retelling of the Ramayana Sita, incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Shruti beautifully danced and displayed, that Sita was not a woman who blindly followed instructions, she made her choices that changed the course of the epic itself. The concept of Abha was written by author Devadatt Parnaik.

On Sunday, he audience at the Sitaram Bagh Temple, a beautiful shrine in Mallepally, Hyderabad, were spellbound with an exceptional performance by Kapila Venu’s SITA PARITYAGAM – Nangiar Koothu by Natanakairali Kuttiattam. Kutiattam is an art form, a solo narrative performance panache of the female performer of Kutiyattam traditionally known as Nangiar. Kuttiattam is recognized by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The Nangiar, essentially a storyteller, recalls a story through gestures and abhinaya (stylized acting). She herself embodies the various characters of the story.

SITA PARITYAGAM is the story of Rama and Sita and the ordeal they go through because of her abduction by Ravana and the consequent controversies. Based on Maha Kavi Kalidasa’s Raghuvamsha (A classical poem written in the 2nd century AD) and choreographed in collaboration with G Venu.

The temple where Kapila performed is a fine blend of different architectural styles including South Indian, Rajasthani, Mughal and European. Built by Puranmal Ganeriwala, a banker, in 1830. The shrine is noted for its imposing gateways, in three directions – east, west and south. The main gateway is located on the Mallepally.

"Our nation is blessed with rich and diversified forms of art. Music and Dance are unique in this country and every state and region is has a unique form of artistic fervour. Our goal is to revive lost traditions and introduce to the young generation forgotten or fading away art forms," say the founders of Gudi Sambaaralu, Sashi Reddy and Srinagi, who through Parampara Foundation has taken this social responsibility to unburden the coming generations from this feeling of lost among other dominant forces.

Parampara foundation has lined up much more interesting artist performance which will culminate in the month of March to be performed in different century-old temples across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On January 24, there will be a special performance at Warangal fort followed by one in February in Dharmapuri Kshetram, Hyderabad, and Yelangandal Fort Karimnagar, and in Seeta Rama Kshetram, Karimnagar. Parampara Foundation was formed to give this unique happiness to everyone around the last six years ago.

In 2015 when Sashi Reddy and Sri Nagi came together with the Gudi Sambaraalu project they decided to join the temples, Indian art and culture together. Art survived in three forms in ancient India. In the courtrooms, among people, and inside the temples.