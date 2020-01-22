NGO brings in novel way to attract teaching volunteers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu turned into a ‘fun teacher’ on Saturday as she taught English to Class V children at Government Primary School, Madhapur. She donned the role of a teacher in a bid to invite volunteer applications for Pega Teach For Change Literacy Program.

City-based software firm Pegasystems and Teach For Change, an NGO that trains primary and high school students in English language education, leadership skills and digital literacy, are working together for this nationwide movement which works in collaboration with state governments, to develop literacy skills among primary school children. As part of the programme committed individuals volunteer to teach at Government schools in their community.

The volunteers are screened and trained before they are assigned to a neighbourhood school. The volunteers teach modules that are specially developed to enhance the speaking, reading, writing and listening skills of the students.

"An English-speaking environment is created in the classroom to help the students learn the language easily. Each volunteer commits to one academic year’s classroom teaching. Over the academic year, volunteers strive to make a difference in the lives of each child," says TFC founder Chaitanya.

The programme is a three-year intervention (Class III – Class V) which are also the child’s formative years. It is currently active in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in many government schools and is seeking volunteers for this academic year, 2020 - 21. Details on www.teachforchange.in