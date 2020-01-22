Telangana HC stays order on Hyderabad airport user charges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana HC on Tuesday stayed the order of a single judge who had earlier asked the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited to move Appellate Tribunal on the issue of determination of user charges.

While dealing with the appeal filed by GMR, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy found fault with the order saying the authorities concerned have only prepared a consultation paper on the proposed new user charges and not finalised them.

While adjourning the case, the High Court bench directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India to file counter affidavits on the issue in three weeks.