Exchange plastic waste for compost at Composters Expo- 2020 in Hyderabad

In a bid to spread awareness about the three R's of waste management — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle — kitchen gardening technique for managing organic waste and plastic pollution,

Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot.

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Now you can get organic compost for your plants by exchanging plastic waste. All you have to do is head to the Composters Expo- 2020, get your plastic waste weighed, receive a coupon and take compost in exchange. 

In a bid to spread awareness about the three R’s of waste management — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle — kitchen gardening technique for managing organic waste and plastic pollution, Peepal Waste Managers, a city-based waste management organisation is planning to hold a 9-day event, Composters Expo here, where people can exchange their plastic waste for compost.

According to data provided by TSPCB, nearly 500 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the State every day and at 400 tonnes, the capital city of Hyderabad contributes 80 per cent of it. Meanwhile, Urban Hyderabad is the largest generator of plastic waste and almost 70-75% of which remains untreated. 

“We generate a huge amount of both plastic and organic waste in our day-to-day life. As it is not properly segregated at the source, it ends up going to the landfills causing plastic pollution and leaching. An easy way in which we can recycle some of our waste at home is composting,”  Harshvardhan Erra, CEO and co-founder of Peepal Waste Managers, said.  “A kg of plastic waste will fetch one kg of compost,” he said. The 9-day event which will start on February 3 and will go on till February 11.

