Group posing as customers steals ornaments weighing 92 grams from Lalitha Jewellers in Hyderabad

A group of people posing as customers stole gold ornaments weighing 92 grams from Lalitha Jewellers in Somajiguda by diverting the attention of sales staff. 

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of people posing as customers stole gold ornaments weighing 92 grams from Lalitha Jewellers in Somajiguda by diverting the attention of sales staff. 

Even though the incident took place a few days ago, the management lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police after they noticed the shortage during the monthly audit. According to police, K Haribala Sundar, 40, branch manager at Lalitha Jewellers, lodged a complaint with the police stating that during the process of a staff audit, it was noticed that one chain and two bracelets were missing. 

When the closed-circuit television (CCTV) operator checked the footage, he observed that on January 16, 2020, a group of people came to Lalitha Jewellers. They diverted the attention of the sales executive who was showing them ornaments and stole 92.060 grams of gold. Based on the complaint, police registered cases of theft and collected footage from CCTVs installed inside the showroom. 

Comments

