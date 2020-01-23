Hyderabad University PhD researcher to present paper at Prague Visual History and Digital Humanities Conference 2020
Published: 23rd January 2020 09:45 AM | Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 09:45 AM
HYDERABAD: Deepika Kashyap, PhD Research Scholar in the Department of Communication, S.N School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected to present a paper on “Internet Folklore and Online Mediated Identity: A Theoretical Approach to Nyishi Identity” in the Prague Visual History and Digital Humanities Conference 2020 at the Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic from January 27-28.
She has been awarded the travel fellowship which will cover her travel, accommodation and a small allowance. Also, her paper is going to be published by the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Charles University-Matfyz Press.