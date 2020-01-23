SC’s decision on CAA disappoints Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) refusal to put a stay on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), a politico-religious organisation, has expressed its disappointment over SC’s decision.

“We expected the SC to help the people of India by staying the CAA as it is the SC’s responsibility to fix the error committed by the Parliament,” said JIH national vice-president Muhammad Salim Engineer, in a statement.

Stating that “this delay is disappointing and has delayed justice”, the organisation said, “We feel there was enough time last month for the Centre to respond to all petitions and the SC should have given its final verdict. The Honorable Court could have taken the Centre’s response and then given the final decision.”