80 old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Keesara police on Friday registered a case against the organisers of Mamatha old age home, for allegedly torturing the inmates under the guise of treatment and health care. The issue came to light after a few inmates escaped from the shelter home and informed residents. Police rescued around 80 persons from the home which was running from two houses at Nagaram village on the city outskirts. The organisers had reportedly chained the inmates and confined them in locked rooms, further subjecting them to physical violence.

DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K Murthy told Express that the inmates have been rescued and are in the process of being shifted to other homes. “Our first priority is to provide better healthcare to them. We are also probing the irregularities and the allegations against the organisers of the home. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Inquiries revealed that the home is functioning from two independent houses for more than two years. While Mamatha Old Age home is registered with the Government as an NGO, they did not have any permissions to run an old age home. Further, they have also admitted persons with mental disabilities, psychiatric problems, alcohol addicts and treated them.

It was also found that the family members of the inmates have paid up to Rs 10,000 per month to the organisers to take care of their kin and treat them from disorders. Police have sealed the home and started an investigation.