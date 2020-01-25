Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Spurned lover kills girl and throws body from roof

The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours noticed the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

Published: 25th January 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old spurned lover killed a 17-year-old girl by hitting her with a sharp-edged stone and threw the body from the terrace of two-storey residence of the victim at Warasiguda under Chilkalguda police limits. 

The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours noticed the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. It is suspected that the accused, identified as Shoeb, was in a relationship with the victim. He has been arrested.

DCP (North Zone) S Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said that a Dial 100 complaint was received from one Santosh of Warasiguda stating that a girl died after she fell from a building and that blood stains were found on the terrace of the building.

"The Chilkalguda police rushed to the spot and found the girl lying dead. The victim is 17 years old and is an Intermediate student. Her body bore multiple bleeding injuries. The police suspect that she may have been killed on the terrace and later pushed down," the DCP said.

Based on a complaint, police registered cases under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 354-D (stalking) of the IPC and Section 11 and 12 POCSO Act, 2012.

“During the investigation, the police found that Shoeb, 21, a flexi-board designer and resident of Warasiguda, had studied in the same school from Class I to IX. He was two years senior to her. He liked the girl and made a marriage proposal through his parents to the girl’s parents, but the latter rejected it,” he said.

"An angry Shoeb, who also suspected that she had developed a relationship with anther boy, hatched a plan to eliminate her and on Thursday night, he went to the girl’s residence and took her to the terrace. After a heated argument, he held her by the neck and hit her with a sharp-edged ‘shahabad’ stone, before hitting the victim with a granite lump. Later, he pushed her from the terrace," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Hyderabad crime Hyderabad murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp