Hyderabad: Spurned lover kills girl and throws body from roof

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old spurned lover killed a 17-year-old girl by hitting her with a sharp-edged stone and threw the body from the terrace of two-storey residence of the victim at Warasiguda under Chilkalguda police limits.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours noticed the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. It is suspected that the accused, identified as Shoeb, was in a relationship with the victim. He has been arrested.

DCP (North Zone) S Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said that a Dial 100 complaint was received from one Santosh of Warasiguda stating that a girl died after she fell from a building and that blood stains were found on the terrace of the building.

"The Chilkalguda police rushed to the spot and found the girl lying dead. The victim is 17 years old and is an Intermediate student. Her body bore multiple bleeding injuries. The police suspect that she may have been killed on the terrace and later pushed down," the DCP said.

Based on a complaint, police registered cases under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 354-D (stalking) of the IPC and Section 11 and 12 POCSO Act, 2012.

“During the investigation, the police found that Shoeb, 21, a flexi-board designer and resident of Warasiguda, had studied in the same school from Class I to IX. He was two years senior to her. He liked the girl and made a marriage proposal through his parents to the girl’s parents, but the latter rejected it,” he said.

"An angry Shoeb, who also suspected that she had developed a relationship with anther boy, hatched a plan to eliminate her and on Thursday night, he went to the girl’s residence and took her to the terrace. After a heated argument, he held her by the neck and hit her with a sharp-edged ‘shahabad’ stone, before hitting the victim with a granite lump. Later, he pushed her from the terrace," he added.