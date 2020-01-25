Kala Ramesh conducts Japanese poem workshop at Hyderabad Literary Festival

Home Cities Hyderabad

Award-winning poet Kala Ramesh conducted a workshop 'Haiku Dhyana' at the ongoing Hyderabad Literary Festival at Vidyaranya High School in the city on Friday.

By Shyam Yadagiri
HYDERABAD: Award-winning poet Kala Ramesh conducted a workshop ‘Haiku Dhyana’ at the ongoing Hyderabad Literary Festival at Vidyaranya High School in the city on Friday. Nearly 25 enthusiasts across different age groups took part in the event.

Originating from 17th century Japan, Haiku is a popular form of poetry that is, of late, finding favour amongst Hyderabadis. The English form of haiku usually has a 17-syllable structure arranged in a 5-7-5 pattern, in three lines. One of its attractive aspects is the short nature of the poem and the impact it leaves on the reader. The haiku expresses awareness of the present and of living the moment fully.

“Haiku is based on seasons. It is the most condensed form of poetry in the world, and enables us to declutter our minds,” shared Kala Ramesh. She presented a few renowned haikus during the workshop, which was followed by ‘omkara’, the recital of ‘Om’. Sylvia, an attendee who had come from the US, said, “Haiku is an interesting concept and the introductory session was wonderful”.

Today, Kala Ramesh will be facilitating a three-hour workshop on writing haiku at Vidyaranya High School, from 10 am to 1 pm. Recently, Irish poet and haiku master Gabriel Rosenstock, along with renowned Kashmiri artist Masood Hussain, had launched a haiku collection ‘Walk with Gandhi’, a kaleidoscope of events, real and imagined, in the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Some haikus to ponder

Matsuo Basho: an old pond – a frog leaps in – the sound of water
Li Po: we sit together – the mountain and me – until only the mountain remains
Ryokan: the thief left it behind – the moon – at the window

