New robotic centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

MediCover Hospitals, Madhapur, a part of European multinational, Multi-Super Specialty Healthcare & Diagnostics, launched the ‘Centre for Robotic Assisted Joint Replacement & Advance Orthopaedics’ on Friday. The centre, which was inaugurated by Minister for Medicine and Health, Government of Telangana, Etela Rajender,will provide the latest robotic assisted treatment to the patients.

John, COO, MediCover Group, said, “We want to get these modern technologies to our hospitals in India with the expertise we have in this field. I am sure that the robotic assisted surgery will help our patients.” Dr. Anil Krishna, MD, said, "The robotics-assisted surgery will reduce the chances of human error and ensures durability of the joint implant."