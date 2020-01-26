Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad boy tests negative for Coronavirus, discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A MBBS student from Hyderabad studying in Wuhan, China, who was suspected and tested for Coronavirus, was discharged on Saturday from Fever Hospital in Nallakunta after test results on Friday night cleared him of any SARS-related infection.

Along with the student, seven of his family members who he came in contact with him, also being screened and supervised for any symptoms of the infection. 

Speaking to Express, Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Fever Hospital where suspected cases of Coronavirus are being isolated, said, “After the Central government and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) instructed State health officials to track people arriving from China. We tracked this student down to Begumpet.

He showed signs of a cold and cough, with no traces of fever on the first day. We administered symptomatic treatment and kept him isolated in his house.

However, on day three, the boy’s symptoms aggravated due to which he himself came to Fever Hospital and we admitted him in the isolation ward until test results from National Institute of Virology, Pune, arrived.

He was discharged on Saturday morning after the results for Coronavirus came out negative.” 

Dr Shankar said, “We have also kept seven of his family members, with whom he came in direct contact after coming back from China, under observation.”

He explained, “The isolation ward in Fever Hospital is similar to that of a Swine Flu ward because it is an air-borne disease. No other patient is kept in the ward, and the healthcare professionals are provided with protection gear, including disposable gowns, masks and gloves. All the staff has been trained to tackle such cases and are fully prepared.” 

Coronavirus Helpline Number

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a helpline number for any clinical query on Coronavirus from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme officers and to connect with state/district surveillance officers. The helpline number: 011-2397 8046

