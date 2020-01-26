Pvt CCTVs helped cops crack Ameenpur case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CCTV cameras have once again proven their importance in crime investigation. A major case in point is the Ameenpur incident wherein a teenager claimed that she was raped by four persons.

Though the cameras installed by the police and community in Ameenpur town at Sangareddy district, were of no use due to a 24-hour power cut in the town, private cameras installed at two homes came to the rescue, giving police much needed clues. Investigating officials told TNIE that on Thursday, there was a power cut in the town. As a result, CCTV cameras installed by police and other government agencies were not working.

However, not giving up, police searched commercial establishments, apartments and even independent houses to check if any CCTV cameras were in working condition. After a lot of effort, they found that two houses had CCTV cameras installed. Though there was a power cut, CCTV cameras in these houses were working, as they had power back-up. Cameras at these houses facing the main road, gave police some vital clues, capturing images of the teenager’s boyfriend on a bike going towards her home, picking her up on his bike and going towards Miyapur.

As the girl took back her gang-rape complaint, police verified the call data records between the boyfriend and the girl and also traced their mobile locations. Connecting this evidence with the CCTV footage from the two houses, they concluded that the girl had actually gone for a movie with her boyfriend. She cooked up the gang-rape story since she was afraid of telling her parents that she had gone out with a boy.

On Thursday, at Ameenpur town and the surrounding areas, there was a power cut from 10.48 am to 5.10 pm.

