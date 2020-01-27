Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad sees 20 per cent rise in respiratory problems

Exposure to PM 2.5, PM10 gives rise to severe rhinitis, study reveals; Respiratory problems on the rise in city, say docs

Published: 27th January 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Representational image (Express Illustrations

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  People exposed to high levels of pollution show severe symptoms of rhinitis (stuffy or runny nose caused by cold), revealed a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Several city-based otorhinolaryngologists (ENT specialists) also claim that due to the increase in the air pollution in the last few years, there has a 20 per cent rise in the number of cases of upper-respiratory infection cases among people in the city. 

Rhinitis is a disorder of the nasal mucosa characterised by congestion, sneezing, rhinorrhoea, nasal irritation and, in some cases, a reduced sense of smell. Colds and allergies are the most common causes of rhinitis. According to the study, people exposed to particulate matter (pollutants) smaller than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) and 10 micrometres (PM10) in diameter report the most severe rhinitis symptoms. 
The study, conducted on 1,408 people, found that these particles were associated with increased severity of congestion, nasal irritation, and sneezing, whereas exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) increased the severity of nasal discharge and congestion.

“Rhinitis is associated with asthma, which is closely linked to air pollution. The role of these pollutants in the severity of symptoms is probably linked to oxidative stress, apoptosis (a process by which irreparably damaged cells are eliminated) and inflammation,” said study lead author Emilie Burte.

The findings of the study suggest that the effect of airborne pollutants differs from that of gaseous emissions (NO2), probably because their respective mechanisms of action provoke different inflammatory responses in the respiratory tract. Several city-based doctors claim that many old and new research have confirmed that air pollution is associated with respiratory problems. 

“Airborne particulate matter and NO2 are both traffic-related and can be associated with rhinitis,” said Dr Nitin, ENT specialist and addded that Due to higher exposure to PM2.5 and PM10, the upper respiratory tract gets inflamed, causing difficulty in breathing, nasal irritation and the common cold.  Jaswinder Saluja, another ENT doctor, said, “While rhinitis is a common problem, air pollution adds to it making it severe. Over the years, due to the drastic increase in air pollution in our city, there has been an increase in such cases.”

20%Rise in the number of cases of upper-respiratory infection cases among people in the city

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad air pollution
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp