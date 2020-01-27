Hyderabad sees 20 per cent rise in respiratory problems

Ridhima Gupta By

HYDERABAD: People exposed to high levels of pollution show severe symptoms of rhinitis (stuffy or runny nose caused by cold), revealed a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Several city-based otorhinolaryngologists (ENT specialists) also claim that due to the increase in the air pollution in the last few years, there has a 20 per cent rise in the number of cases of upper-respiratory infection cases among people in the city.

Rhinitis is a disorder of the nasal mucosa characterised by congestion, sneezing, rhinorrhoea, nasal irritation and, in some cases, a reduced sense of smell. Colds and allergies are the most common causes of rhinitis. According to the study, people exposed to particulate matter (pollutants) smaller than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) and 10 micrometres (PM10) in diameter report the most severe rhinitis symptoms.

The study, conducted on 1,408 people, found that these particles were associated with increased severity of congestion, nasal irritation, and sneezing, whereas exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) increased the severity of nasal discharge and congestion.

“Rhinitis is associated with asthma, which is closely linked to air pollution. The role of these pollutants in the severity of symptoms is probably linked to oxidative stress, apoptosis (a process by which irreparably damaged cells are eliminated) and inflammation,” said study lead author Emilie Burte.

The findings of the study suggest that the effect of airborne pollutants differs from that of gaseous emissions (NO2), probably because their respective mechanisms of action provoke different inflammatory responses in the respiratory tract. Several city-based doctors claim that many old and new research have confirmed that air pollution is associated with respiratory problems.

“Airborne particulate matter and NO2 are both traffic-related and can be associated with rhinitis,” said Dr Nitin, ENT specialist and addded that Due to higher exposure to PM2.5 and PM10, the upper respiratory tract gets inflamed, causing difficulty in breathing, nasal irritation and the common cold. Jaswinder Saluja, another ENT doctor, said, “While rhinitis is a common problem, air pollution adds to it making it severe. Over the years, due to the drastic increase in air pollution in our city, there has been an increase in such cases.”

