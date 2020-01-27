'Will be back in Telangana soon': Bhim Army chief goes back to Delhi, slams KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 12 hours after being detained by Hyderabad Police, Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad was finally released and was forced to board a flight to New Delhi in the early hours of Monday.

Azad who was detained on Sunday evening, and whose whereabouts were unknown to his followers until he was dropped off at the airport, boarded Indigo Flight no 6E5012 which was scheduled to depart at 6.55 am.

Soon after his release, Azad took to Twitter to slam Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and also alleged of violence by the police on his followers.

Azad said, "In Telangana dictatorship is at its peak. People's right to protest is being snatched. First our people were lathi-charged, then I was arrested. Now they have brought me to the airport to send me to Delhi. @TelanganaCMO, remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon"

His lawyer Mahmood Paracha and Bhim Army National Coordinator Kush, who were also detained with Azad, have also been sent back to Delhi by the police.

Paracha said, "Coming back from Hyderabad where @BhimArmyChief was arrested and detained once again without medical aid by @TelanganaCMO & @TelanganaDGP. Forced and escorted up to the aircraft drop buses by police. Why is everyone trying to scuttle his voice?"

Azad is set to be back in Hyderabad in a few days as he has a protest meet planned in Karnataka's Bidar.

The Bhim Army chief was picked up by the city police on Sunday evening from an apartment in Mallepally where he was resting.

Sources said that he was sick and was administered an injection when the police took him away.

Police reasoned that he was taken into preventive custody as the protest meeting that he was supposed to address on Sunday evening at Mehdipatnam had not been accorded permission.

