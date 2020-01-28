Home Cities Hyderabad

Let defiant words flow

As the cloud of NRC and CAA looms large all over the country the lit fests can’t remain untouched.

Published: 28th January 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the cloud of NRC and CAA looms large all over the country the lit fests can’t remain untouched. That’s how the 10th edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival held at Vidyaranya School, Saifabad saw in its valedictory session of Kaavya Dhaara a power-packed poetry performance titled ‘You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep the spring from coming: Poetry of Resistance’ by several poets in multiple languages. Poet Hussain Haidry performed his works in Hindustani.

There were recitations of works by the legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. His fiery poem ‘Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain’ garnered cheers from the crowd as did the song of defiance ‘Hum Dekhenge’ which has become synonymous with the wide protests across the country especially at different university campuses and Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. City-based Urdu poet and women rights activist Jameela Nishat chose to recite the iconic poem adding that those who do not understand the sensibility of Faiz can’t understand the flavour of revolution.

Bengaluru-based Kannada poet, translator and activist Mamta Sagar has translated the blazing lines into Kannada which translates as ‘Naavu Nodona’ and she sang it at the venue while another rendition of it sung by playback singer MD Pallavi played on the screen with chosen beats and rhythm. The same has been composed by Bindu Malini. Mamta added in between her singing, “Translation is very important to spread the socio-political message especially through such a fervid poem. And this is the need of the hour.” Poet-professor Harjinder Singh Laltu read revolutionary Punjabi poet Paash’s ‘main ghaas hun, phir ugg aunga’ (I am grass, I will grow again).

The poem signifies a defiant slogan against the arbitrary rule. Other participating poets read Hindi translations of Polish poet Wislawa Szymborska. At the end of the session was a brief musical rendition of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowing in the Wind’. Noted Bombay-based poet-author Jerry Pinto suggested the attendees join and hum the song in chorus, which was a quite a hit to close the ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp