Let defiant words flow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the cloud of NRC and CAA looms large all over the country the lit fests can’t remain untouched. That’s how the 10th edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival held at Vidyaranya School, Saifabad saw in its valedictory session of Kaavya Dhaara a power-packed poetry performance titled ‘You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep the spring from coming: Poetry of Resistance’ by several poets in multiple languages. Poet Hussain Haidry performed his works in Hindustani.

There were recitations of works by the legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. His fiery poem ‘Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain’ garnered cheers from the crowd as did the song of defiance ‘Hum Dekhenge’ which has become synonymous with the wide protests across the country especially at different university campuses and Shaheen Bagh, Delhi. City-based Urdu poet and women rights activist Jameela Nishat chose to recite the iconic poem adding that those who do not understand the sensibility of Faiz can’t understand the flavour of revolution.

Bengaluru-based Kannada poet, translator and activist Mamta Sagar has translated the blazing lines into Kannada which translates as ‘Naavu Nodona’ and she sang it at the venue while another rendition of it sung by playback singer MD Pallavi played on the screen with chosen beats and rhythm. The same has been composed by Bindu Malini. Mamta added in between her singing, “Translation is very important to spread the socio-political message especially through such a fervid poem. And this is the need of the hour.” Poet-professor Harjinder Singh Laltu read revolutionary Punjabi poet Paash’s ‘main ghaas hun, phir ugg aunga’ (I am grass, I will grow again).

The poem signifies a defiant slogan against the arbitrary rule. Other participating poets read Hindi translations of Polish poet Wislawa Szymborska. At the end of the session was a brief musical rendition of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowing in the Wind’. Noted Bombay-based poet-author Jerry Pinto suggested the attendees join and hum the song in chorus, which was a quite a hit to close the ceremony.